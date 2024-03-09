GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI(M), tribal leaders observe ‘Adivasi Janarakshana Deeksha’

They demand special DSC for tribal candidates, rehabilitation package for Polavaram victims, regularisation of volunteers teaching local languages

March 09, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,Rajulapudi Srinivas
CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivas Rao addresses a meeting at the protest camp as he shared the stage with leaders of Tribal communities, at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada on Saturday.

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivas Rao addresses a meeting at the protest camp as he shared the stage with leaders of Tribal communities, at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Leaders of CPI(M) and various tribal organisations staged a dharna here on Saturday, extending support for the Manyam bandh proposed on March 10 (Monday).

The protestors staged a one-day ‘Adivasi Janarakshana Deeksha’ at Dharna Chowk, demanding special DSC for tribal candidates, rehabilitation package for Polavaram victims, regularising the volunteers teaching local languages and other issues.

DSC aspirant Puli Ashok said many qualified candidates were waiting for a special DSC for tribals and demanded that special recruitment be announced for Scheduled Tribes.

CPI (M) State secretary V. Srinivas Rao, State secretariat member V. Venkateswarlu, V.R. Puram Mandal Praja Parishat president Karam Lakshmi, Pedda Arkuru village sapranch Madakam Nagamani and others observed the deeksha.

