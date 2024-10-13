ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) to organise ‘praja horu’ from Nov. 1 to 7 in Andhra Pradesh

Published - October 13, 2024 08:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The protest programme is against rising prices of essential commodities and increasing incidents of atrocities against women, children and Dalits, says party State secretary Srinivasa Rao

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao addressing the media in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The CPI(M) Andhra Pradesh unit will organise a State-wide ‘praja horu’, a people’s protest, from November 1 to 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protest is against the steep rise in the prices of essential commodities, atrocities against women, children and Dalits, privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, and One Nation, One Election system.

The party would stage protests at the district collectorates and mandal offices on November 8 in this regard, said CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao while addressing the media here on October 13 (Sunday).

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the resolutions passed at the State Secretariat meeting on October 10 and 11, which was chaired by senior leader M.A. Gafoor, he said it was decided to launch agitations against the rising prices and atrocities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The prices have skyrocketed, making essential goods unaffordable. The impact of rising prices is evident during Dasara festival. The essential goods should be made available at reasonable prices through ration shops,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

Unemployed youth had hoped of landing jobs after the new government came to power. But, postponement of DSC (teacher recruitment test) and non-appointment of chairperson for the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) left them in a state of confusion. “The recruitment process should begin immediately,” he demanded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the State government’s reported decision to privatise medical colleges under the PPP mode, Mr. Srinivasa Rao demanded that the decision be withdrawn.

Expressing concern over increasing atrocities against women and children, the CPI(M) leader pointed out that the number of “missing girls” had been rising.

The promises made by the ruling coalition, which claimed to offer governance different from the previous one, had not been fulfilled, he alleged.

“Corruption is rampant, and sand and liquor mafias are flourishing,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said, adding the party would stage protests against these issues.

Party State Secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao was among others present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US