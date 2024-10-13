CPI(M) to organise ‘praja horu’ from Nov. 1 to 7 in Andhra Pradesh

The CPI(M) Andhra Pradesh unit will organise a State-wide ‘praja horu’, a people’s protest, from November 1 to 7.

The protest is against the steep rise in the prices of essential commodities, atrocities against women, children and Dalits, privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, and One Nation, One Election system.

The party would stage protests at the district collectorates and mandal offices on November 8 in this regard, said CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao while addressing the media here on October 13 (Sunday).

Referring to the resolutions passed at the State Secretariat meeting on October 10 and 11, which was chaired by senior leader M.A. Gafoor, he said it was decided to launch agitations against the rising prices and atrocities.

“The prices have skyrocketed, making essential goods unaffordable. The impact of rising prices is evident during Dasara festival. The essential goods should be made available at reasonable prices through ration shops,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

Unemployed youth had hoped of landing jobs after the new government came to power. But, postponement of DSC (teacher recruitment test) and non-appointment of chairperson for the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) left them in a state of confusion. “The recruitment process should begin immediately,” he demanded.

Referring to the State government’s reported decision to privatise medical colleges under the PPP mode, Mr. Srinivasa Rao demanded that the decision be withdrawn.

Expressing concern over increasing atrocities against women and children, the CPI(M) leader pointed out that the number of “missing girls” had been rising.

The promises made by the ruling coalition, which claimed to offer governance different from the previous one, had not been fulfilled, he alleged.

“Corruption is rampant, and sand and liquor mafias are flourishing,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said, adding the party would stage protests against these issues.

Party State Secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao was among others present.

