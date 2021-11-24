CPI(M) to organise Maha Sabha at Paderu from November 26

Party State secretary and others to attend the three-day meet

CPI(M) district secretary K. Lokanadham said that the 23rd CPI(M) Maha Sabha will be held from November 26 to 28 at Paderu in the Visakhapatnam district. The meetings will start at 2 p.m. on November 26 at Ambedkar Circle.

Party State secretary P. Madhu and, party State secretariat members Ch. Narasinga Rao and M.V.S. Sarma will attend the programme, he said.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Lokanadham said that during the Maha Sabha, the party would discuss about overall development and pending issues in the district. They would also review the programmes organised by the party in the last four years and would discuss about future action plan. He said that there would be talks on issues like tribal rights, Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project, Polavaram left canal construction, alternative horticulture crops for Agency farmers, issues being faced by the fisherfolk in rural areas due to pollution caused by release of wastes from industries and sugar factories’ modernisation. During the meetings, the party would also discuss on strengthening steel plant agitation, he added.