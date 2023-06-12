CPI(M) to organise maha padayatra on Polavaram project from June 20

June 12, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) will organise a 15-day Polavaram Nirvasitula maha padayatra from June 20. Apart from the displaced families, CPI(M) central leaders will also take part in the padayatra, which will begin from Nellipaka (one of the villages that will submerge under the project) in Yetapaka mandal in the State.

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao and others released a poster on the padayatra here on Monday. Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the government released a mere ₹7,000 crore towards the rehabilitation when the requirement was ₹32,000 crore.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should also clear the air about the ₹10,000-crore assistance from the Centre. “Did the State government receive it? If yes, how was it spent?”

The ruling and opposition parties were trading charges against each other only for political gains, not in the interest of the displaced families. The government should focus on the rehabilitation and also collect the expenditure from those responsible for the damage to the diaphragm wall, he said.

On Amit Shah’s comments

Union Home Minister Amit Shah did not mention Polavaram, a national project, during the public meeting in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, nor was there a word about the displaced families. “Why did the Union Home Minister visit Andhra Pradesh if he was not interested in speaking about Sujala Sravanthi and the rehabilitation of the Polavaram project victims?” Mr. Srinivasa Rao asked.

The BJP government at the Centre was not making any effort to take action when the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government indulged in corruption. Both the BJP and the YSRCP were working together.

The BJP had no moral right to talk about corruption; it was resorting to intimidation and blackmail tactics, he alleged, adding that Mr. Jagan should give a reply to the remarks of Mr. Amit Shah.

CPI(M) State secretariat members Mantena Sitaram and V.Venkateswarlu were present.

