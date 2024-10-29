CPI(M) to lead agitation against government’s liquor, sand and power policies in Andhra Pradesh

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao, after participating in a district-level party meeting, here on Tuesday, October 29, came down heavily on the State government for hiking the power tariffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the government had imposed a burden of electricity true-up charges of ₹6,000 crore on the people without discussing it with public representatives.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that the government was again preparing another note to add up the additional burden of ₹20,000 crore true-up charges in the name of buying power at a higher rate in the open market between 2022 and 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government is favouring only private power producers instead of trying to improve its installed capacity. It is the main reason for the continuous hikes in power tariff,” he added.

He alleged that the Chandrababu government was planning to hand over sand reaches to private companies, which would result in a steep increase in rates within no time. He charged that belt shop numbers had gone up steeply as they were being set up with the support of local TDP leaders.

The CPI(M) State secretary told The Hindu that the party will hold a crucial meeting with like-minded parties in Vijayawada on November 7 to devise an action plan to oppose the government’s liquor, sand, and electricity policies. He alleged that there was no difference between the YSRCP and NDA governments in imposing a heavy burden on the people.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao discussed various public issues and the backwardness of the North Andhra region with the party State secretariat member B. Tulasidas and Srikakulam district secretary D. Govinda Rao at the party’s district-level meeting held in Srikakulam on Tuesday.

Mr. Govinda Rao said that the party would organise a district conclave in Palasa on November 9 and 10 to discuss issues such as pending irrigation projects and the lack of special government funds for the speedy development of the backward Srikakulam district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.