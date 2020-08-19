CPI(M) to launch agitations from today

The Greater Visakha City Committee of the CPI(M) has appealed to the public to participate in large numbers in the agitations being organised by the party all over the country in protest against the ‘anti-people’ policies of the Centre, from August 20 to 26.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, City Committee secretary B. Ganga Rao alleged that India has the maximum number of COVID-19 cases after the United States and Brazil, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi, instead of constructing hospitals, is focused on laying the foundation stone for the construction of a temple.

“Instead of going to the rescue of the common people, who were starving due to lack of work in view of the pandemic, the Centre is increasing the prices of petrol and diesel for the past 20 days. This is despite a drop in crude oil prices,” Mr. Ganga Rao said.

He demanded payment of ₹7,500 a month for the last six months, to those who lost their livelihood apart from providing 10 kg rice and other essential commodities to each of the affected families.