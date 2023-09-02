ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) to launch 300-km-long foot march in Prakasam seeking development of district

September 02, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - ONGOLE

The foot march ‘poru baata padayatra’ to begin on September 10 at Donakonda and conclude at Ongole on September 23

S Murali
S. Murali

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Prakasam district secretary Sd. Hanif will lead a ‘poru baata padayatra‘, a foot march, of the party activists from September 10 to press for funds for the development projects in the drought-prone Prakasam district.

The 300-km-long foot march will begin from Donakonda, where the proposed aerospace industrial hub remained a non-starter and end at Ongole on September 23.

Mr. Hanif said that the Prakasam district, formed by clubbing together the most backward parts of Kurnool, Nellore and Guntur districts for focused development, continued to remain backward five decades later due to the lack of political will. Veligonda project designed to address the water woes of people of the fluoride-hit western Prakasam had missed several deadlines in the past and progressed at a snail’s pace due to fund crunch, he lamented.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation had changed from bad to worse after the unscientific reorganisation of districts taken up by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, with the relatively developed parts of Kandukur and Chirala going to neighbouring Nellore and Bapatla districts respectively, he alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US