CPIM to launch 30-hour hunger strike for house sites, houses in Anantapur today

February 01, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) activists, led by party State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao, would sit on a 30-hour hunger strike demanding houses and house sites for the eligible poor.

The party district secretary V. Rambhupal, on Tuesday, said that not even 10,000 houses of the 68,288 houses sanctioned for the district have been completed so far. In Gooty and Rajiv Nagar in Anantapur City, the poor had been fighting for their rights for the past three years, but the government did not hand over the land to them despite a court verdict, he pointed out.

“Meanwhile, valuable government lands are being given on a platter to the leaders of the ruling party,” he alleged. 

