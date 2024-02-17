GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI(M) to hold ‘Hawkers Rayabaram’ to highlight woes on Feb. 19

February 17, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

:

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) would conduct ‘Hawkers Rayabaram’ near the Collectorate in Vijayawada on February 19 (Monday).

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, CPI(M) State secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao and others said that the State was collecting ₹50 crore illegally from the hawkers and street vendors in the city. The government collected more than ₹1,000 crore from street vendors during the last five years across the State. ‘‘It did nothing for the welfare of the street vendors and hawkers but was showering boons on corporators. The government claims that it paid to the tune of ₹400 crore under the ‘Jagananna Thodu’ programme towards interest on the loans availed by the vendors. The reality is that the ruling party cadre alone benefitted,’‘ they alleged.

On the other hand, street vendors had to shell out ₹300 to ₹500 for the fines slapped on them. As much as ₹5,000 per annum was collected from each hawker or street vendor. Under municipality limits, the government was collecting ₹10 to ₹100 per day under the garb of ‘aaseellu’ from street vendors. To highlight these issues, the CPI(M) would conduct the programme, he added.

Party State committee member D. Kasinath and others were present.

