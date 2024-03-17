ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) to contest fat least 10 Assembly constituencies in forthcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh

March 17, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The party has decided to contest from Araku and Nellore Lok Sabha constituencies, says its State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao

G.V.R. Subba Rao

CPI(M) State Secretary V. Srinivasa Rao | Photo Credit: File Photo

The CPI(M) has planned to contest from at least 10 Assembly constituencies in the forthcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh. The CPI(M has decided to contest from Lok Sabha constituencies such as Araku and Nellore, said CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao told The Hindu.

He said that 26 Assembly constituencies had been identified where his party had a considerable presence and strength. “We have been working for several months to firm up our base across the State. The CPI(M) Central leadership has advised the State unit to leverage all its energies on 10 to 16 Assembly constituencies though the party has a considerable voter base in 26 constituencies. The idea is the optimum utilisation of resources. So, it has been decided to contest from at least 10 Assembly constituencies,” he said.

Seat sharing

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the CPI(M) was holding talks with the Communist Party of India (CPI), and the Congress. The CPI(M) and the CPI have concluded preliminary talks with the Congress, which is keen on some Assembly constituencies identified by the Left. A clear picture would emerge in a day or two, he said.

The CPI(M) leader said that his party would field candidates from Kurupam, Araku, Rampachodavaram, Gajuwaka, Gannavaram, Vijayawada (Central),  Mangalagiri, Nellore City, Kurnool, and Santanootalapadu constituencies. Several women candidates would get a chance. The other identified constituencies are Tirupati, Tadepalligudem, Singanamanalla, Guntakal, Sattenapalli and Polavaram. The CPI and the Congress want a couple of constituencies from these, he said.

Referring to the Araku Lok Sabha constituency, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that his party had been working in tribal areas for a long time.

“The CPI(M) raised many burning issues, which neither the TDP nor the YSRCP had undertaken. The tribal people feel that they are deprived of development and employment opportunities. We have been working on the land issues of the tribal people. Such activities have helped us improve out voter base. The CPI(M) will get an opportunity to fight the BJP which is planning to contest from Araku, on an ideological basis,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

