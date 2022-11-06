CPI(M) tells Andhra Pradesh govt. to address woes of people displaced by Naval Alternative Operating Base project

‘Promises made to the residents of nine villages who have parted with 4,800 acres for the NAOB project are yet to be fulfilled’ 

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
November 06, 2022 19:41 IST

The CPI(M) has written a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, urging the latter to address the problems being faced by the people displaced for the Naval Alternative Operating Base (NAOB) project.

CPI(M) Andhra Pradesh unit secretary V. Srinivasa Rao, in a letter dated November 6 (Sunday), said that the project displaced people including fishermen had been staging a protest in front of the main gate of the NAOB of Rambilli mandal in Anakapalli district. The people from nine villages falling under Rambilli and S. Rayavaram mandalas had parted with 4,800 acres in 2005 for the NAOB project. 

Thousands of people took out a rally from Rambilli to Visakhapatnam Collectorate in 2011. Then Collector Lav Agarwal had entered into an agreement with the displaced families. A jetty would be constructed for the fishermen dependent on the Sarada and Varaha rivers for their livelihood.

“Mr. Agarwal had assured the fishermen that they could continue fishing in the Sarada and Varaha rivers even as the construction of NAOB was completed before the completion of the construction of jetty. In contradiction to it, the NAOB has erected gates, not allowing the fishermen to enter the area,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.  

He said the State government had issued a G.O., mandating to reserve 75% of jobs to the locals. However, it is not being implemented by the L&T which is executing the NAOB project. As per the agreement, the Central government should open a residential school for children and extend education and medical facilities to the villagers. But, these promises are yet to be fulfilled, the CPI(M) leader alleged.

He said the government had been requested to pay ₹18,000 per month to the displaced people until the jetty was constructed. 

