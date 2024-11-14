ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) takes out rally to oppose electricity smart meters

Published - November 14, 2024 03:19 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

CPI(M) Srikakulam district president Govinda Rao said the smart meter concept would cause many troubles to individuals

K Srinivasa Rao

CPIM takes out a rally in Srikakulam, on November 14, 2024, opposing smart electricity meters. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

CPI(M) Srikakulam district president D. Govinda Rao and the party district secretariat member Bhaviri Krishnamurthy and others staged a protest and took out a rally in Srikakulam, opposing the establishment of electricity smart meters in shops and establishments and government offices.

Speaking to media on the occasion, Mr. Govinda Rao said the smart meter concept would cause many troubles to individuals also as the government plans to install them in all houses in a phased manner. He said the people had to lead miserable life if there was no adequate balance amount in prepaid smart meters.

He alleged that the move of the government would place the consumers at the mercy of private companies, which control the smart meters. He asked public representatives to discuss the issue in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Council immediately.

