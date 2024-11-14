 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) takes out rally to oppose electricity smart meters

CPI(M) Srikakulam district president Govinda Rao said the smart meter concept would cause many troubles to individuals

Published - November 14, 2024 03:19 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

K Srinivasa Rao
CPIM takes out a rally in Srikakulam, on November 14, 2024, opposing smart electricity meters.

CPIM takes out a rally in Srikakulam, on November 14, 2024, opposing smart electricity meters. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

CPI(M) Srikakulam district president D. Govinda Rao and the party district secretariat member Bhaviri Krishnamurthy and others staged a protest and took out a rally in Srikakulam, opposing the establishment of electricity smart meters in shops and establishments and government offices.

Speaking to media on the occasion, Mr. Govinda Rao said the smart meter concept would cause many troubles to individuals also as the government plans to install them in all houses in a phased manner. He said the people had to lead miserable life if there was no adequate balance amount in prepaid smart meters.

He alleged that the move of the government would place the consumers at the mercy of private companies, which control the smart meters. He asked public representatives to discuss the issue in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Council immediately.

Published - November 14, 2024 03:19 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Visakhapatnam / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.