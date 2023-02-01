ADVERTISEMENT

CPIM State secretary begins 30-hours hunger strike in Anantapur (WITH PHOTO)

February 01, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Party demands house sites for the poor; 42,000 acres given to the haves

Ramesh Susarla

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday launched a 30-hour fast here demanding sanction of house sites to the poor, who had been staying on the land for several years in several towns of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at the hunger strike venue near District Collector’s office here, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to stand by the poor and work for them, but his actions did not match that promise and he had sanctioned 42,000 acres of land in Anantapur district alone to several companies, including Adani and moneyed people, but was not sanctioning pattas to several people living in their huts in and around Anantapur city.

“It is not enough to just identify that there was war going on between the haves and have-nots in the State, but government must do something to settle the tussle,” he opined.

“To keep your promise, begin sanctioning the house sites to the people settled on lands in 12 colonies of Anantapur for past several years,” he said. Others who participated in the progamme included party secretariat member O. Nallappa, district secretary V. Rambhupal and others.

