CPI(M) stages protest demanding completion of Gunadala flyover

Leaders and activists of the CPI(M) staged a protest at the Gunadala flyover, the construction of which was halted 13 years ago, in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Locals also joined the protests and demanded that the government resume the construction as promised.

Speaking on the occasion, CPI(M) State secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao said that three governments and five Chief Ministers in 13 years failed to complete the flyover which is a dream for the locals of Gunadala and surrounding areas.

Mr. Rao said that the YSRCP government made a promise to complete it soon after forming the government but to date nothing materialised. Only four pillars for the 1.2-kilometre flyover were laid and land acquisition was still pending.

Mr. Rao said that lakhs of people use the stretch of the road across the three canals (Eluru, Ryves and Budameru) and a railway track.

He said the bridges over the canals are weak and engineers advised the government not to allow vehicular movement on them. Due to the lack of a proper road network, the area has remained under developed for the past decade, he added.

He said all the opposition parties and locals will come together to protest against the government if it continues to fail to resume the work on the flyover.

