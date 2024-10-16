ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) stages protest, demand protection wall along Neeva River in Chittoor

Published - October 16, 2024 07:20 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Residents living close to the riverbed are in fear of the floods each year whenever a depression or cyclonic storm hits Chittoor, says CPI(M) district secretary

The Hindu Bureau

Activists of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday staged a protest along the banks of the Neeva River, which runs through the Chittoor district, highlighting the struggles faced by the thousands of people living close to the riverbed, during the monsoons and floods every year.

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) district secretary, Vada Gangaraju, who led the protest, urged the corporation officials of Chittoor to take into account the precarious condition of these residents and demanded a permanent solution by constructing a protective wall around the Neeva River course.

“People are living in fear of the floods each year whenever a depression or cyclonic storm hits Chittoor. Additionally, they are plagued by various diseases due to the stench emanating from residential waste that is released into the river,” he said.

Mr. Gangaraju said that heavy rain in the outer areas causes the river to swell to dangerous levels, while urging the officials to prioritise the clearing of silt from the entire canal to mitigate the risks faced by the locals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US