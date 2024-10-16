CPI(M) stages protest, demand protection wall along Neeva River in Chittoor

Activists of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday staged a protest along the banks of the Neeva River, which runs through the Chittoor district, highlighting the struggles faced by the thousands of people living close to the riverbed, during the monsoons and floods every year.

CPI(M) district secretary, Vada Gangaraju, who led the protest, urged the corporation officials of Chittoor to take into account the precarious condition of these residents and demanded a permanent solution by constructing a protective wall around the Neeva River course.

“People are living in fear of the floods each year whenever a depression or cyclonic storm hits Chittoor. Additionally, they are plagued by various diseases due to the stench emanating from residential waste that is released into the river,” he said.

Mr. Gangaraju said that heavy rain in the outer areas causes the river to swell to dangerous levels, while urging the officials to prioritise the clearing of silt from the entire canal to mitigate the risks faced by the locals.