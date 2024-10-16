GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) stages protest, demand protection wall along Neeva River in Chittoor

Residents living close to the riverbed are in fear of the floods each year whenever a depression or cyclonic storm hits Chittoor, says CPI(M) district secretary

Published - October 16, 2024 07:20 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Activists of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday staged a protest along the banks of the Neeva River, which runs through the Chittoor district, highlighting the struggles faced by the thousands of people living close to the riverbed, during the monsoons and floods every year.

CPI(M) district secretary, Vada Gangaraju, who led the protest, urged the corporation officials of Chittoor to take into account the precarious condition of these residents and demanded a permanent solution by constructing a protective wall around the Neeva River course.

“People are living in fear of the floods each year whenever a depression or cyclonic storm hits Chittoor. Additionally, they are plagued by various diseases due to the stench emanating from residential waste that is released into the river,” he said.

Mr. Gangaraju said that heavy rain in the outer areas causes the river to swell to dangerous levels, while urging the officials to prioritise the clearing of silt from the entire canal to mitigate the risks faced by the locals.

Published - October 16, 2024 07:20 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.