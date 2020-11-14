CPI(M) slams privatisation move

‘Centre failed to grant Special Category Status and provide special package to State’

CPI(M) State Secretariat Member Ch. Narasinga Rao has called upon the people to oppose the ‘anti-worker and anti-people’ policies of the Union government. He flagged off a scooter rally organised to protest against the ‘anti-people’ policies of the Centre, at the party city office at Maddilapalem here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Narasinga Rao alleged that the Union government was targeting all sections like workers, farmers, agriculture labourers, tribals, minorities, women, students and youth by sacrificing their interests, since it came to power. measures were being taken to privatise public sector unions (PSUs) and hand them over to private companies on a platter. Railways, Ports, airports, banks and LIC were all being privatised, he alleged. He recalled that 32 persons had sacrificed their lives seeking the establishment of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). The government was now planning to hand it over to POSCO, he said. Labour laws were being amended to benefit managements and laws were being framed to the detriment of farmers, the CPI(M) leader said.The CPI(M) leader said that the Union government has failed to grant the Special Category Status (SCS) and provide special package to backward regions in the State, which were promised in the AP Reorganisation Act, at the time of bifurcation. The funds for construction of the Visakhapatnam-headquartered South Coast Railway (S Co R) and the Polavaram project were not being sanctioned and measures were being taken to privatise the power sector.

He alleged that the YSRCP and the TDP were not opposing the injustice being done to the State by the Centre. The CPI(M) was organising door-to-door campaigns to create awareness among people from November 7 to 15.

The scooter rally was taken out from Maddilapalem to Jagadamba Junction via HB Colony, Gurudwara, RTC Complex, Dabagardens. Party leaders B. Ganga Rao, R.K.S.V. Kumar, B. Jagan, V. Krishna Rao and R.P. Raju were among those who led the rally.