CPI(M) slams JSP for joining hands with BJP

The State committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday strongly criticised the Jana Sena Party (JSP) for joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a party which “deprived Andhra Pradesh of the Special Category Status and has been unfair to the State in all aspects.”

In a statement, CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu said JSP president Pawan Kalyan, who had ridiculed the BJP in the past, had now formed an alliance with that party saying that he was doing so in the larger interests of the people in the State.

Pointing to the raging protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the country and attacks on students in universities by “fascist” forces “because of the policies of the BJP government at the Centre,” he said it was unfortunate that the JSP chose to align with such a party.