CPI(M) slams government on housing

Party activists stage protest at Ajith Singh Nagar

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a protest at Ajith Singh Nagar here on Friday against delay in handing over houses to the identified beneficiaries.

Addressing the gathering, CPI(M) State committee member Ch. Babu Rao said that the government disappointed the beneficiaries and the poor by postponing the distribution of house-site pattas for the third time. The government failed to keep its promise. The government was deceiving the people citing court cases, he alleged.

Which court orders that four lakh houses which were ready for occupation should not be allotted? The government was misleading the people that the court has ordered not to hand over houses. Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to keep the promises he made to the people, he said.

The government was planning to auction the valuable lands under the garb of Build AP. On the other hand, it was allotting the lands which cannot be used for any purpose, he said.

'Victims of politics'

The beneficiaries deposited ₹25,000 to ₹1 lakh expecting that the government would allot the houses. They were forced to pay the rents as there was an inordinate in handing over the lands. They lost ₹2,500 crore in the form of interest and rents. The poor and beneficiaries have become the victims of political fight between the YSR Congress Party and the TDP, he said, requesting the government to hand over the house-site pattas and construct houses immediately to the beneficiaries.