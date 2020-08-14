CPI(M) slams government on housing

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a protest at Ajith Singh Nagar here on Friday against delay in handing over houses to the identified beneficiaries.
Addressing the gathering, CPI(M) State committee member Ch. Babu Rao said that the government disappointed the beneficiaries and the poor by postponing the distribution of house-site pattas for the third time. The government failed to keep its promise. The government was deceiving the people citing court cases, he alleged.
Which court orders that four lakh houses which were ready for occupation should not be allotted? The government was misleading the people that the court has ordered not to hand over houses. Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to keep the promises he made to the people, he said.
The government was planning to auction the valuable lands under the garb of Build AP. On the other hand, it was allotting the lands which cannot be used for any purpose, he said.
'Victims of politics'
The beneficiaries deposited ₹25,000 to ₹1 lakh expecting that the government would allot the houses. They were forced to pay the rents as there was an inordinate in handing over the lands. They lost ₹2,500 crore in the form of interest and rents. The poor and beneficiaries have become the victims of political fight between the YSR Congress Party and the TDP, he said, requesting the government to hand over the house-site pattas and construct houses immediately to the beneficiaries.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath