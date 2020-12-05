CPI(M) seeks probe into land grabbing

Migrant labourers seeking inquiry into the grabbing of their lands at Bantupalli village of Srikakulam district.

‘Lands of Dalit families and migrated labourers being targeted’

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has asked the district administration to conduct a high-level inquiry into the alleged land grabbing in Etcherla constituency where property prices are skyrocketing following rapid industrialisation.

Party district secretary Bhaviri Krishnamurthy, CITU State vice-president D. Govinda Rao and others, who participated in an agitation at Chilakapalem of Etcherla constituency on Friday to highlight the land grabbing issue, alleged that the lands of Dalit families and migrated labourers were being targeted. “The realtors, who want to develop new ventures, have been threatening the downtrodden sections to vacate their lands immediately. It is highly unwarranted. Both police and revenue departments failed to protect the poor,” said Mr. Krishnamurthy.

Dalits’ protest

In another protest, Dalit families of Ranasthalam mandal of Srikakulam district urged Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas to protect their lands at Bantupalli village of Ranasthalam mandal from influential persons and ruling YSRCP leaders. Dalits -- Tompala Veerappadu, T.Chinnam Naidu, T. Ankamma, T. Ramanamma and others -- said that the government allotted 4.10 acres of land in survey numbers 197/1,2,3 forty years ago to ensure livelihood with cultivation in D-patta lands. They alleged that the influential persons grabbed land worth ₹40 crore in Bantupalli village adjacent to the National Highway-16. “The local revenue officials remain silent though our names were included in the revenue documents. We request the National Commission for Scheduled Castes to do justice since cultivation of cashew crop is the only livelihood for us. Truth would come out if the inquiry is done by the highest authority,” said T. Chinaramudu.

Ranasthalam Tehasildar M. Sudha Rani said that inquiry was going on with regard to land disputes in Ranasthalam mandal.