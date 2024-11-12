CPI(M) seeks more time to file objections and opinions on FPPCA

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) wrote to the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) urging it to extend the deadline for receiving objections and opinions on the Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA) of Eastern, Southern and Central Distribution Companies (Discoms) for the year 2023-24.

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao, in a letter dated Tuesday, said that through the public notice issued on November 4, opinions and objections were requested on the proposals related to the 2023-24 FPPCA by November 19.

“The true-up charges amounting to ₹11,826 crore will be too much to bear for the public. To thoroughly examine and analyse the complete information and tables regarding this matter and to express our opinions and objections, a 15-day period is not sufficient. Even last month, regarding the ₹8,114 crore FPPCA proposals for the year 2022-23, the retiring chairman hastily issued a notification and conducted a public hearing within a short time. It imposed a burden of ₹6,072 crore on the consumers. The APERC did not give adequate time. We had expressed our objections to the burden imposed,” he said.

The present government had promised the public that no burden would be imposed on electricity consumers. In this context, the 2023-24 true-up charge proposals are unacceptable to the public. The CPI(M), along with other organisations and the general public, needs at least 15 more days to submit comprehensive objections and opinions. “We request that the deadline be extended until the end of November at the minimum. We urge the authorities to allow more time to raise objections,” he added.

