ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) seeks more time to file objections and opinions on FPPCA

Published - November 12, 2024 07:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The 2023-24 true-up charge proposals are unacceptable to the public as the present government had promised that no burden would be imposed on electricity consumers, says the party in a letter to the APERC

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) wrote to the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) urging it to extend the deadline for receiving objections and opinions on the Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA) of Eastern, Southern and Central Distribution Companies (Discoms) for the year 2023-24.

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao, in a letter dated Tuesday, said that through the public notice issued on November 4, opinions and objections were requested on the proposals related to the 2023-24 FPPCA by November 19.

“The true-up charges amounting to ₹11,826 crore will be too much to bear for the public. To thoroughly examine and analyse the complete information and tables regarding this matter and to express our opinions and objections, a 15-day period is not sufficient. Even last month, regarding the ₹8,114 crore FPPCA proposals for the year 2022-23, the retiring chairman hastily issued a notification and conducted a public hearing within a short time. It imposed a burden of ₹6,072 crore on the consumers. The APERC did not give adequate time. We had expressed our objections to the burden imposed,” he said.

The present government had promised the public that no burden would be imposed on electricity consumers. In this context, the 2023-24 true-up charge proposals are unacceptable to the public. The CPI(M), along with other organisations and the general public, needs at least 15 more days to submit comprehensive objections and opinions. “We request that the deadline be extended until the end of November at the minimum. We urge the authorities to allow more time to raise objections,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US