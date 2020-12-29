CPI(M) seeks justice to LG Polymers victims

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 December 2020 00:36 IST

‘Govt. failed to keep promises made to them’

The CPI(M) has appealed to the Chief Secretary to do justice to the victims of the styrene vapour leak at LG Polymers India Limited in Visakhapatnam.

In a memorandum to the Chief Secretary at Amaravati on Monday, party leaders Ch. Narasinga Rao B. Ganga Rao recalled the tragedy, which had claimed 13 lives on May 7, 2020 and another three lives in hospitals, subsequently. They said that 585 people turned sick and were treated at hospitals.

Crops were burnt to ashes and water was polluted and rendered useless. The groundwater in the villages of R.R.Venkatapuram and Venkatadri gardens, was not potable and the borewell water was highly polluted due to the vapour leak, they said. The State government had paid ex gratia of ₹1 crore to each of the families of the 12 persons who died on the day of the tragedy, but ignored three orther victims, who died later, they said.

The government promised to construct a super specialty hospital in RR Venkatapuram and the foundation stone was also laid. A temporary hospital was commenced with a single doctor. But of late, the hospital is run by ASHA workers and nurses, said Mr. Narasinga Rao.

There is no laboratory even for blood tests. The promise of the government for a super specialty hospital did not materialise even seven months after the tragedy. Even the health cards issued are of no use, they alleged.

A committee was formed with Purushotham, a professor in KGH, to monitor the situation. But the said doctor expired due to COVID-19 and the panel became non-functional. The high-power committee recommended shifting of the LG Polymers factory to a faraway place. But no action was taken so far in this regard, they said. The committee also recommended for constitution of State- level factory safety board. It also recommended conduct of regular safety audits and check-ups. This also did not see the light, the CPI(M) leaders said.

Those who underwent hospitalisation were not given any financial assistance as promised the party leaders said and demanded payment of ₹10,000 to each of them immediately.