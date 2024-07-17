ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) seeks judicial probe into ‘land scam’ during YSRCP’s tenure

Published - July 17, 2024 08:31 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao addressing the media in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The CPI(M) has demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government initiate a judicial probe into the land scams that allegedly took place during the tenure of the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government. 

Addressing the media on July 16 (Tuesday), CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, while quoting from the White Paper on mining and forests, stated that 1.75 lakh acres of land including assigned land was grabbed in the State during the YSRCP’s tenure. Mr. Naidu said the G.O. 596 was issued to register such lands. “Now, the State government should cancel all those registrations and reclaim the encroached lands. Apart from scrapping the G.O. 596, the government should distribute those lands among the poor,” he said.

