CPI(M) seeks fever survey in Chintoor Agency

The CPI(M) on Wednesday appealed to District Revenue Officer Ch. Sattibabu to commission a fever survey in the Chintoor Agency to identify viral fevers and provide timely medical treatment to the patients.

“Those suffering from viral fevers are visiting Bhadrachalam and Rajamahendravram for treatment,” party East Godavari district secretary T. Arun and senior leader S.S. Murthy said in a representation to the DRO.

The leaders alleged that at least three persons succumbed to viral fevers in the Yetapaka revenue division in the recent past.

They sought special medical camps in the areas where many viral fever cases were being reported.

Meanwhile, in a release, Integrated Tribal Development Agency - Chintoor Project Officer A. Venkata Ramana promised to arrange facilities for the conduct of medical tests at the public health centres.