ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) seeks decent remunerative price for cashew nuts

Published - July 08, 2024 01:10 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Along with farmers and representatives of the party, CPI(M) Srikakulam district secretary Govinda Rao organised a protest in Sompeta of Srikakulam district.

K Srinivasa Rao

CPI(M) Srikakulam district secretary D. Govinda Rao on July 8 asked the State government to announce ₹16,000 as minimum support price per 80 kg bag of cashew nuts to instill confidence among the cashew farmers of the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with farmers and representatives of the party, he organised a protest in Sompeta of Srikakulam district.

Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that the traders were cheating the farmers by giving low prices for their produce, on the pretext of a drop in prices of finished cashew nuts in the national market.

He asked the officials to form a committee to study the issues of cashew farmers of the district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US