CPI(M) seeks decent remunerative price for cashew nuts

CPI(M) Srikakulam district secretary D. Govinda Rao on July 8 asked the State government to announce ₹16,000 as minimum support price per 80 kg bag of cashew nuts to instill confidence among the cashew farmers of the district.

Along with farmers and representatives of the party, he organised a protest in Sompeta of Srikakulam district.

Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that the traders were cheating the farmers by giving low prices for their produce, on the pretext of a drop in prices of finished cashew nuts in the national market.

He asked the officials to form a committee to study the issues of cashew farmers of the district.