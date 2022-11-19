CPI(M) seeks compensation under Land Acquisition Act for displaced families of Vamsadhara Project

November 19, 2022 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

‘Hundreds of families were leading a pathetic life with payment of meagre compensation although the original land values were more in the market’

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) Srikakulam district secretary D.Govinda Rao addressing the media conference in Srikakulam on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Communist Party of India(Marxist) Srikakulam district secretary D. Govinda Rao on Saturday asked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to ensure compensation under the Land Acquisition Act for the displaced families of Vamsadhara Phase-2 project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media conference, he said that hundreds of families were leading a pathetic life with the payment of meagre compensation although the original land values were more in the market.

Trending

  1. PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh
  2. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  3. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  4. Trade tumult: On shrinking exports
  5. All eyes on Qatar: On 2022 FIFA World Cup

“Mr. Jagan who is coming to Srikakulam district on November 23 should look into their grievance since he himself assured to do justice while interacting with them during his padayatra taken up just before 2019 general elections,” said Mr.Govinda Rao.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Atomic power plant

He urged the Chief Minister to write a letter to the Union government for the cancellation of atomic power plant planned to be constructed at Kovvada in Srikakulam district. CPI(M) senior leader Bhaviri Krishnamurthy said that the party was planning to submit a detailed petition explaining the pending issues such as upgrading of RIMS as a super-specialty hospital and construction of ESI hospital in Pydibhimavaram industrial zone and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US