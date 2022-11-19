CPI(M) seeks compensation under Land Acquisition Act for displaced families of Vamsadhara Project

November 19, 2022 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Communist Party of India(Marxist) Srikakulam district secretary D. Govinda Rao on Saturday asked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to ensure compensation under the Land Acquisition Act for the displaced families of Vamsadhara Phase-2 project.

Addressing the media conference, he said that hundreds of families were leading a pathetic life with the payment of meagre compensation although the original land values were more in the market.

“Mr. Jagan who is coming to Srikakulam district on November 23 should look into their grievance since he himself assured to do justice while interacting with them during his padayatra taken up just before 2019 general elections,” said Mr.Govinda Rao.

He urged the Chief Minister to write a letter to the Union government for the cancellation of atomic power plant planned to be constructed at Kovvada in Srikakulam district. CPI(M) senior leader Bhaviri Krishnamurthy said that the party was planning to submit a detailed petition explaining the pending issues such as upgrading of RIMS as a super-specialty hospital and construction of ESI hospital in Pydibhimavaram industrial zone and others.