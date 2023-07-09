CPI(M) roundtable meeting on village panchayats issues in Andhra Pradesh on July 11

July 09, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Communist Party of India-Marxist will organise a roundtable conference on the problems faced by village panchayats in the State, here on July 11. CPI(M) state secretary V. Srinivasa Rao, in a statement on Sunday, requested the State government to immediately release the 15th Finance Commission funds to the village panchayats. Also, the State government diverted the 15th Finance Commission funds, which was a violation of the guidelines and the Constitution, and adjusted the same to old power bills and surcharges. Sarpanches associations, political parties, public organisations, non-governmental organisations, etc., would take part in the meeting, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.