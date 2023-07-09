HamberMenu
CPI(M) roundtable meeting on village panchayats issues in Andhra Pradesh on July 11

Party alleges that the State government diverted 15th Finance Commission funds and adjusted it to old power bills and surcharges

July 09, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India-Marxist will organise a roundtable conference on the problems faced by village panchayats in the State, here on July 11. CPI(M) state secretary V. Srinivasa Rao, in a statement on Sunday, requested the State government to immediately release the 15th Finance Commission funds to the village panchayats. Also, the State government diverted the 15th Finance Commission funds, which was a violation of the guidelines and the Constitution, and adjusted the same to old power bills and surcharges. Sarpanches associations, political parties, public organisations, non-governmental organisations, etc., would take part in the meeting, he said.

