CPI(M) requests CM to develop Autonagar at Saluru

November 01, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Communist Party of India(Marxist) wrote a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy urging him to take steps to develop the Autonagar in Saluru town. In the letter dated Wednesday, CPI(M) State Secretary V. Srinivasa Rao said that party leaders visited various villages and towns in Parvathipuram district as part of the Praja Rakshana Bheri.

The CPI(M) also wanted the CM to provide ex-gratia to the farmers who suffered losses due to spurious seeds in Pachipenta and other mandals.

Saluru is one of the major hubs of the transportation sector in the State as more than 1,000 lorries ply from this place everyday. In order to provide job security to all those working here, the letter stated that it was necessary to develop Autonagar. Mr. Rao said that though land was allocated for the same, it has not yet been materialised, urging the government to take immediate action.

Referring to spurious seeds, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the seed companies have supplied spurious maize seeds in Saluru, Pachipenta and other mandals. The farmers raised crops in 10,000 acres and thus suffered losses. The companies promised to pay compensation but have not yet responded. The government, through the agriculture department, was requested to pay remuneration to the farmers, he added.