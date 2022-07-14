CPI(M) questions Kovind’s absence at national emblem unveiling fete 

Keeping Oppn., President out of official event a violation of Constitution, says Baby

Keeping Oppn., President out of official event a violation of Constitution, says Baby

Continuing the tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for unveiling the national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has wondered why outgoing President Ramnath Kovind was kept away from the function.

As per the Constitution, Parliament means both Houses and President. But, Mr. Modi chose not to invite the Opposition and even the President, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby said.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Baby said the Prime Minister’s action was a “clear violation of the Indian Constitution”. Various social factors are considered while fielding a candidate for the Presidential election (referring to the NDA-supported Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, a tribal leader). But, why was the incumbent President kept outside the unveiling ceremony, he asked, adding, only a person with extraordinary audacity to violate the Constitution could do this.

Slamming Mr. Modi for conducting a puja before the unveiling ceremony, he said the State must be neutral in performing official work. The national emblem installation should not be linked to religious ceremonies. Also, “graceful and regally confident” Ashoka’s lions were replaced with those having menacing and aggressive posture, he felt.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s verdict on Teesta Setalvad, Mr. Baby said: “Unfortunately, at times, the Supreme Court goes beyond what it should be doing. The governments are using the verdict and its contents against Ms. Setalvad.”

Asked about the apex court judges’ comments against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, the CPI(M) leader said he would appreciate that. “We have seen what has happened after her comments. There were repercussions across the globe. She ought not to have done that way,” he added.

Another Polit Bureau member of the party B.V. Raghavulu said the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and TDP were supporting Ms. Murmu on the pretext of social justice. The same parties had forgotten social justice call in the previous Presidential elections (referring to Pranab Mukherjee vs P.A. Sangma).

About Assembly Speaker Thammineni Sitaram attending the YSRCP plenary, he said: “As far as I know, there is no written rule that the Speaker should not attend political meetings.”

CPI(M) State committee member Ch. Babu Rao was also present.