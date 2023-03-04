ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) protests against imposition of true-up charges on consumers

March 04, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) staging a novel protest in front of CPDCL office in Vijayawada on Saturday against the imposition of true-up charges on consumers. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

CPI(M) on Saturday staged a protest against what it called “the imposition of a financial burden of over ₹3,000 crore on the public” in the name of true-up charges by distribution companies (discoms).

The protest was held in front of Central Power Distribution Corporation Limited (CPDCL) office on Ramesh Hospitals Road in Vijayawada. Leaders of the party submitted a representation to CPDCL chairman and managing director J. Padma Janardhana Reddy later in the day.

CPI(M) state secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao said the government, despite making several promises of free electricity to households that consumed fewer than 200 units, revised the charges and imposed a financial burden of ₹1,400 crore on the public.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the discoms were coming up with true-up charges of over ₹2,900 crore. He added that consumers were being made scapegoats to cover up the misdeeds of the companies. CPI(M) city secretary D. Kasinath, leader B. Ramana Rao and others took part in the protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US