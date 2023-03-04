HamberMenu
CPI(M) protests against imposition of true-up charges on consumers

March 04, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) staging a novel protest in front of CPDCL office in Vijayawada on Saturday against the imposition of true-up charges on consumers.

CPI(M) staging a novel protest in front of CPDCL office in Vijayawada on Saturday against the imposition of true-up charges on consumers. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

CPI(M) on Saturday staged a protest against what it called “the imposition of a financial burden of over ₹3,000 crore on the public” in the name of true-up charges by distribution companies (discoms).

The protest was held in front of Central Power Distribution Corporation Limited (CPDCL) office on Ramesh Hospitals Road in Vijayawada. Leaders of the party submitted a representation to CPDCL chairman and managing director J. Padma Janardhana Reddy later in the day.

CPI(M) state secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao said the government, despite making several promises of free electricity to households that consumed fewer than 200 units, revised the charges and imposed a financial burden of ₹1,400 crore on the public.

Now, the discoms were coming up with true-up charges of over ₹2,900 crore. He added that consumers were being made scapegoats to cover up the misdeeds of the companies. CPI(M) city secretary D. Kasinath, leader B. Ramana Rao and others took part in the protest.

