CPI(M) plans to contest from 25 to 30 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, says Raghavulu

February 14, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The CPI(M), which has literally no presence in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, is contemplating contesting from 25 to 30 constituencies in the State in the 2024 elections. The party has identified the Assembly constituencies where it has a considerable presence and strength and the number of seats it would contest might vary after discussions with the Communist Party of India (CPI), the party leaders say.

“The party wants to contest from at least two Assembly constituencies from each undivided district. However, it is too early to arrive at an exact number as we are still working on it. With a year to go for the elections, our focus is now on strengthening the party cadre, gaining sympathisers and expanding the voter base,” CPI(M) Polit Bureau member B.V. Raghavulu told The Hindu.

Mr. Raghavulu was in the city to participate in a ceremony to inaugurate the new office of the CPI(M) State committee.

Mr. Raghavulu ruled out the possibility of early polls in the State. “Unlike Telangana, there is no confrontation between Andhra Pradesh and the Centre. The ruling dispensation is maintaining cordial relations with the Centre. In the present circumstances, there is little scope or need for early elections,” he said.

Pointing out that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ‘no foothold’ in Andhra Pradesh, he said the party would be least interested in having early polls here.

Mr. Raghavulu, while referring to the studies done by the CPI(M), said that the mood of the voters was not uniform across the State. “The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) appears to be picking up in undivided East and West Godavari, Nellore and other districts. Surprisingly, the voters’ mood in Krishna and Guntur districts is not in favour of the TDP,” he said.

Referring to poll alliances, Mr. Raghavulu said that the CPI(M) was adopting a “wait and watch policy”. “It is too early for alliance at this juncture. Anything may happen in the coming months,” said the CPIM) leader. He, however, was quick to add that there would be an alliance. “There will be an alliance. But with whom will only be decided as the situation unfolds in the coming days. We will only ally with those parties that are against the BJP,” he said.

Mr. Raghavulu said that both the TDP and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) were yet to make up their mind. “Unless they clear air on their alliance or understanding with the BJP, it would not be possible to say whether the CPI(M) would have a tie-up with them (TDP and JSP). The situation is too fluid at present. Earlier, we allied with the JSP, but later it chose to ally with the BJP,” he added.