CPI(M) plans dharna against true-up power charges

KURNOOL

05 September 2021 01:36 IST

‘₹3,661 crore was levied on consumers in two months in the name of adjustments’

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kurnool unit is planning a massive dharna on September 6 against the true-up charges being levied on consumers last month and this month, which was 20-to-50% of the bill value in the name of adjustments.

The State government had levied ₹3,661 crore as true-up charges at a time when neighbouring States were giving concessions, the CPI(M) leaders said and gave a call to people to attend a dharna on Monday near Vidyuth Soudha to protest against it.

Party district secretary K. Prabhakar Reddy and leaders T. Ramudu and M. Rajasekhar at a press conference here on Saturday criticised the State government for not bothering to invest in development.

Advertising

Advertising

“At a time when people had come to Kurnool Municipal Corporation building to submit a memorandum seeking rescinding of garbage tax and property tax, the Mayor, Panyam MLA, and other Corporators were busy getting nominated posts for their dear ones and did not have time to listen to the people,” alleged Mr. Prabhakar Reddy.

Hitting out at the State government for appointing 460 directors for the various corporations and not bothering to provide assistance to targetted beneficiaries, the CPI(M) leaders said the government should invest in infrastructure development or revenue-generating activity to help people.