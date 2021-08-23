CPI(M) plans agitations against Central policies from Sept. 15

‘YSRCP and TDP are silent on Centre’s discriminatory attitude’

The CPI(M) State Committee has decided to launch a 15-day agitation programme from September 15 against the Central government’s policies.

The party has released a 15-point charter of demands, which includes universal vaccination and release of persons arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu said the two-day State Committee meeting held in the city from August 20 had urged people to fight against the “anti people” policies of the State and Central governments.

“Andhra Pradesh is being subjected to discrimination by the Centre on several counts. Under the garb of river management boards, the Centre has plans to take control over rivers, canals, reservoirs and projects in the State. The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), which is a symbol of Telugus’ fighting spirit, is being privatised. The Centre has no intention to launch the Kadapa steel plant, or the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone as envisaged in the Reorganisation Act,” Mr. Madhu said.

Funds were not being released for paying compensation to the Polavaram evacuees, he added.

“The ruling YSRCP and the Opposition TDP are silent on the Centre’s discriminatory attitude. Both the parties are supporting the actions and policies of the Centre,” he alleged.

The other demands were provision of employment of up to 200 days under the MGNREGS, increasing investments in the public sector units, opening of educational institutions, judicial inquiry into Pegasus issue under the supervision of the Supreme Court, and scrapping of amendments to the labour code.

The party would launch a door-to-door campaign from September 19 to 21 and stage dharna in front of the village secretariats on September 23 and at ward secretariats on September 27 and 28. On September 30, dharna would be staged at all the district headquarters, State and Central government offices, he added.