CPI(M), PAV demand judicial inquiry into gas leak

The CPI(M) District Committee has demanded the arrest of the management of LG Polymers for ‘their negligence’, which resulted in the death of 10 persons on Thursday.

The leakage of styrene gas from the plant was an indication of the failure of the management in ensuring safety, party State president Ch. Narasinga Rao, district secretary K. Lokanadham and city secretary B. Ganga Rao alleged in a statement.

They noted that 200 persons were undergoing treatment at KGH, while 100 others were admitted to other hospitals. It was unfortunate that a large number of children were among those affected.

They said that they had visited the mishap site along with CITU leaders and later visited the victims in hospitals. The party had also arranged food to over 2,000 persons, who had left their homes.

‘Demand to shift plant ignored’

They demanded a judicial inquiry into the accident and cancellation of the licence given to the company. They alleged that the mishap occurred when the management tried to restart production around 1 a.m. and the leakage of 2,000 tonnes of chemicals started. The management had failed to issue a warning to the people in the neighbourhood, which was a heinous crime. They recalled that the CPI(M) had been demanding shifting of the plant in view of the growing population in the area.

Meanwhile, in a letter to the Chief Minister, the Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) also demanded that the government should order a judicial inquiry into the incident.

PAV general secretary T. Kameswara Rao and State president M.V. Ramanayya also wanted a committee of health experts to be formed to study all the people affected by the gas tragedy to protect them from the present and also possible future health complications.