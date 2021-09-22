CPI(M) organises padayatra seeking support for Bharat Bandh

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 September 2021 18:02 IST

Party leaders release posters on the bandh

A padayatra was organised, under the aegis of the CPI(M) Jagadamba Zone committee, at Chengalaraopeta on Wednesday, appealing to the public to make the proposed Bharat bandh on September 27 a huge success.

The participants released posters on the bandh and against the lopsided policies of the BJP government. Committee convener M. Subba Rao said that the people were vexed with the policies of the BJP and the YSR Congress Party governments. The citizens were expressing their support for the proposed bandh, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Zone representatives Santosh and Chandramouli and party leaders Narasinga Rao, Shekar and Sureedu were among those who participated in the programme.

Relay hunger strikes

Meanwhile, the relay hunger strikes, being organised by the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, continued for the 223rd day at the Steel Plant arch at Kurmannapalem here on Wednesday.

Committee leaders Y.T. Das and D. Adinarayana deplored the conversion of 44 Labour laws into four labour codes by the Union government. The new code was detrimental to the interests of workers and would deprive them of their right to ‘fair compensation’ apart from giving the management full powers to fix the wages, they said. The workers would be reduced to slaves at the hands of the management they said.

They called upon all people to support the Bharat Bandh against the ‘anti-worker’ and ‘anti-people’ policies of the BJP government.

Committee leaders N. Rama Rao, D. Suresh Babu and Bosu Babu also spoke.