CPI(M) opposes recovery of FPPCA charges from consumers by Andhra Pradesh DISCOMs

The CPI(M) activists staged a demonstration at the CPDCL office at Alankar Centre in Vijayawada on Saturday (October 26) in protest against the permission accorded to the Discoms by Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) to recover Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA) charges of approximately ₹6,073 crore from the consumers for the electricity used by them during in 2022-23 financial year.

Addressing the protesters, CPI(M) leaders Ch. Babu Rao and D. Kasinath said the TDP- led NDA government in the State had reneged on its promise of not increasing power tariffs. By allowing the DISCOMs to recover huge sums from consumers, it (the NDA Govt.) proved that it was no different from the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, they said.

The YSRCP government had committed massive irregularities in the power sector by awarding contracts to dubious companies favoured by the ruling party leaders. Instead of taking remedial action to reduce costs, the NDA government has given the green light for the power tariff hike under the guise of the FPPCA changes, they said.

The State government should be wary of the consequences of implementing power sector reforms by buckling under pressure from the Modi government, the CPI (M) leaders said.

They demanded that the government would invite the wrath of consumers if it did not stop the proposed recovery of FPPCA charges.

CPI(M) leaders B. Satyababu, B. Ramana Rao, P. Krishna, K. Durga Rao, T. Praveen and others took part in the protest.