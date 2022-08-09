Andhra Pradesh

CPI(M) opposes privatisation of public assets created in last 75 years

K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM August 09, 2022 20:33 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 20:33 IST

CPI(M) district unit secretary Tammineni Surayanarayana asked the NDA government to stop privatisation of public sector units since they were public assets created in the last 75 years. He said that the BJP was trying to get political mileage in the name of patriotism and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav activities.

Addressing the party leaders and activists here on Tuesday, Mr. Suryanarayana said that handing over public wealth to private companies would lead to many complications in future.

Party city unit secretary Reddi Sankara Rao said that the common people were leading a pathetic life due to the unprecedented inflation and unemployment in the country.

CITU leader M. Srinivasa urged workers and employees in public and private sectors to strive to protect their rights and oppose the labour codes which diluted trade union laws in the country.

