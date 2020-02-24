CPI(M) opposes move to sign MoU with U.S. over nuclear reactor

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 February 2020 23:15 IST

Party leader urges Centre to protect the country’s security

Demanding dropping of nuclear power plant proposed by Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) at Kovvada in Srikakulam district, CPI (M) State Secretariat member Ch. Narsinga Rao on Monday said United States President Donald Trump was on a visit to India to pursue supply of reactor to the plant, among other things.

He told reporters along with Greater Visakha unit president of CPI (M) B. Ganga Rao that the Government of India should be aware of the fact that Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner had ‘vested interest’ in the supply of the reactor to Kovvada plant.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Narsinga Rao said Westhouse company, which agreed to supply the reactor to Kovvada, had been acquired by Brookfield Asset Management, an investment company in which Qatar Investment Authority is a major stakeholder.

The CPI (M) leader said Mr. Kushner was an investor in Qatar Investment Authority.

Mr. Trump might be keen on proceeding with the MoU on Kovvada, he alleged and asked the Centre to protect the country’s security by rejecting America’s plea to supply the rector to NPCIL.

He said originally nuclear power plant was proposed at Mithivirdi in Gujarat and due to public protest, it was later decided to set up the plant at Kovvada. He said the Kovvada plant would be expensive and unviable and banks funding it were bound to turn bankrupt.

Mr. Rao said former Union Power secretary E.A.S. Sarma had also strongly opposed the move to sign MoU with the US for supply of six reactors for Kovvada from the erstwhile Westinghouse company.