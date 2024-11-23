CPI(M) opposes establishment of nuclear power plant in Srikakulam district

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders P. Tejeswara Rao, Ch. Ammannaidu and others on Saturday asked the Union government to revoke its decision of constructing a nuclear power plant in Ranasthalam mandal of Srikakulam district.

The party has been organising agitations over the last couple of weeks to counter the Union government’s publicity on the safety of nuclear plants.

Speaking to media here on Saturday, Mr. Rao alleged that the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) had been trying to persuade the public that the construction of the nuclear plant in the district would not pose a threat to the lives of the inhabitants of the area.

He urged people to not believe NPCIL’s ‘plant on wheels’ campaign which claimed that nuclear energy was safe and affordable.

Mr. Ammannaidu said that the devastation of nuclear plants in Russia, Japan and other countries had proved that nuclear power was hazardous to human lives.