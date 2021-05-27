CPI(M) opposes decision on Mudasorlova Park

CPI(M) Greater Visakha City Committee secretary and 78th ward corporator B. Ganga Rao on Thursday opposed the reported decision of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to develop Mudasorlova Park in the city at an estimated cost of ₹50 crore.

In a letter to the GVMC Commissioner, the CPI(M) city secretary recalled that the corporators had opposed the decision when it was proposed by the Mayor in the council meeting on April 9. It was said that only a DPR would be prepared for the project. But now, it seems that a unilateral decision has been taken on the project. A tender was called for the project in the past and was later cancelled.

Mr. Ganga Rao said that development of the park in PPP mode would be detrimental to the interests of the public. He called for integrated development of the city with importance given to parks in Gajuwaka, Malkapuram, Muralinagar, Gopalapatnam, Pendurthy and Anakapalle, where there are no major parks.

Mr. Ganga Rao said that at a time when scores of people were dying every day in the district, the priority of the government should be COVID-19 control and saving the lives of the public. About 45 Urban PHCs, proposed in GVMC in the past, have not been started yet. He demanded that vaccination centres should be opened in all the 98 wards of GVMC.