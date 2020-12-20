CPI(M) opposes decision on bauxite refining

‘Centre, State trying to dupe people of Vizag’

The CPI(M) district committee has condemned the decision of the high-level committee to supply raw material from other States to Anrak Refinery.

Anrak had constructed a bauxite refinery at Rachapalli village of Makavarapalem mandal in the district long ago.

Party district committee secretary K. Lokanadham described the decision was nothing but injustice to the people of north Andhra. The bauxite refinery would poison the environment in the region, contaminate groundwater and result in scarcity of irrigation water, he alleged.

He said that bauxite mining was a major issue before the elections and YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to withdraw the G.O. issued on bauxite mining. After taking over as Chief Minister, he withdrew G.O. no. 97 on bauxite mining, he said. The CPI(M) leader questioned as to how Anrak would be permitted to operate the refinery.

Alleging that the State government was exerting pressure on the Centre to get the refinery started, he said that the Centre and State were trying to fool the people of Visakhapatnam district to benefit Anrak. He said that G.O. no. 97 was abolished after a decade of struggle.