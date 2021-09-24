CPI(M) oppose public hearing on land acquisition

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 September 2021 00:56 IST

The CPI(M) district committee has opposed the hurried convening of a public hearing for the acquisition of land for the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC), at Krishnapalem of Rambilli mandal in the district on Thursday.

In a letter to the District Collector on Thursday, CPI(M) district committee secretary K. Lokanadham noted that thousands of acres of land was already being acquired in the district for the PCPIR project. Justice was not done to the displaced persons, whose lands were acquired for the pharma industries and the SEZ in the past. The local people, who were not even given contract jobs in these industries, were living in misery, Mr. Lokanadham said.

Though the State government had issued a G.O. stating that 75% of the jobs should be reserved for the local people, no industry was implementing it. The industries were polluting the villages and causing health problems among the local people. Industrial accidents were also on the rise in Visakhapatnam district and many lives were being lost, he said.