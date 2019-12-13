CPI(M) objects to YSRCP, TDP backing CAB

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Central Secretariat member V. Srinivasa Rao has demanded an explanation from the ruling YSR Congress Party and the Opposition Telugu Desam Party for supporting the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) in Parliament.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, he accused the BJP of pushing the CAB to further its “communal agenda” of facilitating citizenship for Hindu migrants from Bangladesh living in Assam, while excluding Muslim migrants from the eastern neighbour from the same.

Instead of fighting against the Centre for not implementing the promises made at the time of bifurcation of the State, including the award of the Special Category Status (SCS), both parties were vying with each other in extending support to the saffron party at the drop of a hat on each and every issue with “narrow political considerations”, he charged, adding introducing religious criteria for citizenship was a dangerous trend that would encourage divisive tendencies. The Northeastern region was on the boil following the ‘unthoughtful’ decision of the Centre which had gone for CAB to circumvent the National Register of Citizens process in Assam, he said.

‘Encounter no solution’

He maintained that extra-judicial killings or death penalty for those charged with rape of women were not the solution for the increasing sexual assaults on women. Incidents of rape had not stopped even after the accused in the Hyderabad veterinarian case were shot dead by police in an alleged encounter. It was unfortunate that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had heaped praises on the TRS government in Telangana on the alleged encounter, he said, adding free flow of liquor in the two Telugu States was responsible for the increase in crime against women. The Disha Bill on its own would not reduce crime against women, he felt.

White cards

He alleged that the YSRCP government was trying to reduce the number of ration cards in the State by imposing several “unrealistic” conditions for denial of the important card required to get benefits of welfare schemes, including old age pension. All persons earning up to ₹3 lakh should be given white ration cards and three cents of housing plot, he said.

The party would launch an agitation in support of 15 lakh tenant farmers in the State as only a minuscule landless farmers were provided capital subsidy under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, he said and wanted the State government to organise Gram Sabhas in villages and give the benefits based on self-declaration made by tenant farmers themselves.

CPI(M) district secretary Puneti Anjaneyulu demanded adoption of a resolution in the State Assembly during the ongoing session to urge the Centre to include Prakasam district in the list of backward districts for special financial assistance from the Centre.