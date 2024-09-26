CPI(M) moves APERC on additional capital expenditure incurred on new thermal power units

CPI (M) State secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao has appealed to the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) to direct the AP-Genco not to impose the burden entailed by the additional capital expenditure (ACE) incurred on the construction of the new 800-MW unit of Dr. Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) and two units of equal capacity at Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station (SDSTPS) on the consumers.

In petitions submitted to the APERC regarding the ACE and tariff permissions for the units, Mr. Babu Rao said that the construction of the new units had been inordinately delayed, resulting in the capital expenditure escalating by 100%. The cost per megawatt increased to around ₹11 crore from ₹5 crore. This was due to the policies of the Central and the State governments that were allegedly intended to promote private companies at the cost of public utilities.

It was unfortunate that the officials were justifying the construction delays by citing reasons like COVID-19 pandemic, sand shortage, and bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh (AP) and trying to pass on the burden of fixed charges to the consumers for the next 25 years. Instead of recovering losses from the contractors who were responsible for the delays, the burden was sought to be shifted to the public.

Mr. Babu Rao said the agreements signed by the previous government with Adani Group for the generation of 7,000 megawatts of electricity should be scrutinised by the APERC, lest the resultant financial burden should be imposed on the consumers.