ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) letter to APERC on additional amount to HNPCL

February 20, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

 

The CPI(M) on Monday wrote to A.P. Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) urging it to demand relevant records relating to the request by Hinduja National Power Corporation Ltd (HNPCL) for payment of additional amount and direct Discoms not to pay the said amount.

CPI(M) state secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao, referring to media reports, said that the State government has decided to pay ₹1,234.68 crore to HNPCL in response to its demand for payment of additional charges. The government also issued a GO, permitting Discoms to submit loan application to the Power Finance Corporation (PFC)/ REC for an additional amount of ₹1,234.68 crore for the “dues payable” to HNPCL, he said. 

In earlier submissions on ARR and tariff proposals of Discoms for 2023-24, the CPI(M) had raised objections towards payment of additional amounts to HNPCL.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US