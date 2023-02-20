CPI(M) letter to APERC on additional amount to HNPCL

February 20, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The CPI(M) on Monday wrote to A.P. Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) urging it to demand relevant records relating to the request by Hinduja National Power Corporation Ltd (HNPCL) for payment of additional amount and direct Discoms not to pay the said amount.

CPI(M) state secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao, referring to media reports, said that the State government has decided to pay ₹1,234.68 crore to HNPCL in response to its demand for payment of additional charges. The government also issued a GO, permitting Discoms to submit loan application to the Power Finance Corporation (PFC)/ REC for an additional amount of ₹1,234.68 crore for the “dues payable” to HNPCL, he said.

In earlier submissions on ARR and tariff proposals of Discoms for 2023-24, the CPI(M) had raised objections towards payment of additional amounts to HNPCL.